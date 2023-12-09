Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.81 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.32. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

