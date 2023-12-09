Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.04.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

