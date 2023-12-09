Bison Wealth LLC Invests $447,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 31.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 203,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ventas by 16.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $46.72 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,676.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

