Bison Wealth LLC Invests $481,000 in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.44% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLMB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLMB opened at $23.72 on Friday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

