Bison Wealth LLC Invests $528,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RHS opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

