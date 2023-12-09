Bison Wealth LLC Invests $542,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.