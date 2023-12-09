Bison Wealth LLC Invests $635,000 in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

