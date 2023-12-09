Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $503,000 Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USTB opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

