Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

