Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.05.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

