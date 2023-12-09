Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

