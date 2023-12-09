Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $884.45.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $944.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $999.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $901.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

