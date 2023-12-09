Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) PT at $157.92

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.92.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,389 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 605.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.73.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

