C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $4,359,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 446.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 73,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.