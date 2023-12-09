C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $26.51. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 5,982,411 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 150.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

