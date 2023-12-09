C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $26.51. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. C3.ai shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 5,982,411 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.61.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
