Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

