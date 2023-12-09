Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.27% of Capri worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 100.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $30,038,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $1,327,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,194,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $422,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.44 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Guggenheim cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

