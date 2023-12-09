CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $23.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.08.
Several research firms have issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $24.22.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.
