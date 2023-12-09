CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of KMX opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 79.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

