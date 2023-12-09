CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.