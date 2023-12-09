Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 155,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,143,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $573.90 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $534.12 and a 200-day moving average of $502.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,642 shares of company stock worth $60,840,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

