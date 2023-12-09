Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 1.4 %

NVR stock opened at $6,535.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,962.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,059.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $6,538.36.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

