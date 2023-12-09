Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after buying an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $116.07 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

