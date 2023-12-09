Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $37,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

