Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $47,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 148.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,624 shares of company stock worth $32,163,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $452.00 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $453.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

