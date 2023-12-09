Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $374.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.14. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $378.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

