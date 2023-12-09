Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.10. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $244.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

