Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $76,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

COP stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

