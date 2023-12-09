Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

CTVA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

