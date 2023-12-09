Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 274 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $48.80 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

