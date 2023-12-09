Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 587 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WY opened at $30.87 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $299,530. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

