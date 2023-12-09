Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

