Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

