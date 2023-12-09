Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
See Also
