Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link
. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland
sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link
. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega
sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.
Chubb Company Profile
(Get Free Report
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link
. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland
sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link
. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega
sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.
Chubb Company Profile
(Get Free Report
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.