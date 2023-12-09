Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.