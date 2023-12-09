Cipher Capital LP Acquires 8,023 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

