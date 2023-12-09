Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $98.05 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

