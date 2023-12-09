Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 21,555 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 92.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 398,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 74.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

