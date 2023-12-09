Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,442 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 247,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Price Performance

Ashland stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $112.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.