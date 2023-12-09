Cipher Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 174.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413,115 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490,746 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,497. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $20.26 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.