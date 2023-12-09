Cipher Capital LP Buys 1,050 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 257,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,638,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $289.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day moving average of $259.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

