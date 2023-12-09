Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $244.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,775 shares of company stock worth $33,933,156. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.