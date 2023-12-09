Cipher Capital LP Buys New Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

