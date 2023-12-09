Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 19,110 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HESM opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.67%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

