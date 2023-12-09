Cipher Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $47.39 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

