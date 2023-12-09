Cipher Capital LP Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $235.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

