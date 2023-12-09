Cipher Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 424,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,228,000 after purchasing an additional 733,236 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

