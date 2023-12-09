Cipher Capital LP Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 88.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CWH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Camping World Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CWH opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.36 and a beta of 2.68.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

