Cipher Capital LP Has $723,000 Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 0.4 %

ATI stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.29.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.