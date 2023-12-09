Cipher Capital LP Invests $537,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.